Option Block 889: How to Lose $15M Selling Puts

HI GENTS! IN MY ROTH I’M LONG A COUPLE OF 300/305 CALL SPREADS IN SPY. ONE IS THE 19JUN20 {EXDIV DATE, $1.40 DIV} EXPIRATION AND THE OTHER IS THE 18SEP20 {EXDIV DATE}. BOUGHT THESE DURING THOSE 10% DOWN DAYS, COULDN’T RESIST… ANYHOW, AS I’M SHORT SOME CALLS, WILL I BE ON THE HOOK FOR THE DIVIDENDS SHOULD THESE 300 CALLS GO ITM? IF THE SHORT CALLS DO GO ATM/ITM, I NEED TO LOOK AT THE BID FOR THE 300 PUTS AND COMPARE TO DIVIDEND RIGHT? DO I NEED TO WORRY ABOUT THIS ON THE EX-DIV DATE OR THE PAYOUT DATE? THANK YOU FOR YOUR FANTASTIC PODCASTS!!! BRIAN PS –