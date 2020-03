Option Block 888: Why The Heck Are We Rallying?

I HAVE A QUESTION. WITH THIS CRAZY CORONAVIRUS IMPACTED STOCK MARKET WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF A PERSON OWNED A CALL OR PUT OPTION AND THE STOCK MARKET CLOSED FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME AND THE OPTIONS EXPIRATION DATE WAS DURING THIS TIME PERIOD? WOULD THE CALL OR PUT OPTION BECOME WORTHLESS IF THE STOCK MARKET OPENED AFTER THE OPTION EXPIRATION DATE HAD PASSED? AFTER 911 I THINK THAT THE STOCK MARKET WAS CLOSED FOR 6 DAYS.