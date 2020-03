Option Block 885: Stay Small. Stay nimble. Stay Alive. 

: PSA FOR OPTION TRADERS. EQUITY OPTIONS STOP TRADING ON FRIDAY, BUT TECHNICALLY DON’T EXPIRE UNTIL SATURDAY. MEANIMG IF MKT CLOSES EARLY THIS WEEK, AND INCREDIBLY “LIMIT UP” NEWS OCCURS YOU CAN STILL GET ASSIGNED ON A “WORTHLESS” OUT OF THE MONEY CALL AND COME IN SHORT STOCK. IF YOU TRADE CALL OR PUT OPTIONS, CONSIDER “BUY TO CLOSE” ON YOUR SHORTS, IF IT’S NOT TOO EXPENSIVE.