OIR interviews: Exploring The Opaque World of Hard Assets

On this episode, Mark is joined by John Vardis – AKA “The Diamond Analyst.” Mark and John discuss:

Are customers flocking to “hard assets” like diamonds in these troubled times?

Do diamond prices correlate well with gold prices?

Are there tradeable futures, ETPs or even structured products linked to diamonds?

Is this opaque marketplace still dominated by monopolistic players like De Beers?

How are lab-grown diamonds impacting the overall diamond market?

What are the best points of entry into the diamond market for new traders and investors?

and much more…

Learn more at http://thediamondanalyst.com/

