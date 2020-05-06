OIR interviews: Exploring The Opaque World of Hard Assets
On this episode, Mark is joined by John Vardis – AKA “The Diamond Analyst.” Mark and John discuss:
- Are customers flocking to “hard assets” like diamonds in these troubled times?
- Do diamond prices correlate well with gold prices?
- Are there tradeable futures, ETPs or even structured products linked to diamonds?
- Is this opaque marketplace still dominated by monopolistic players like De Beers?
- How are lab-grown diamonds impacting the overall diamond market?
- What are the best points of entry into the diamond market for new traders and investors?
Learn more at http://thediamondanalyst.com/