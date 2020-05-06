OIR interviews: Exploring The Opaque World of Hard Assets

by | May 6, 2020 | Options Insider Radio Interviews

OIR interviews: Exploring The Opaque World of Hard Assets

On this episode, Mark is joined by John Vardis – AKA “The Diamond Analyst.” Mark and John discuss:

  • Are customers flocking to “hard assets” like diamonds in these troubled times?
  • Do diamond prices correlate well with gold prices?
  • Are there tradeable futures, ETPs or even structured products linked to diamonds?
  • Is this opaque marketplace still dominated by monopolistic players like De Beers?
  • How are lab-grown diamonds impacting the overall diamond market?
  • What are the best points of entry into the diamond market for new traders and investors?
  • and much more…

Learn more at http://thediamondanalyst.com/

Listen Now

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *