THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN 57: Volatility, Halving and More

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

BITCOIN BREAKDOWN SEGMENT

ANALYSIS OF CURRENT BITCOIN TRADES, TRENDS, VOLUME, VOLATILITY, SKEW AND MORE

THE ALTCOIN UNIVERSE SEGMENT

ANALYSIS OF CURRENT ALTCOIN TRADES, TRENDS, VOLUME, VOLATILITY, SKEW AND MORE

CRYPTO QUESTIONS SEGMENT

COMMENT FROM JACK: GREAT SHOW. THANKS FOR THIS.

QUESTION FROM ALBE34 : WHAT DO YOU THINK OF $BTC AS AN UNCORRELATED ASSET CLASS FOR LONG STOCK PORTFOLIOS? WORTH A LOOK?IF SO WOULD YOU USE THE OPTIONS OR THE SPOT?

COMMENT FROM M09 : HOPE ALL THOSE $BTC BULLS DIDN’T SWAP THEIR COIN FOR #CRUDE. DAMN! WHAT A MELTDOWN.

QUESTION FROM TYLER : HOW ABOUT USING STOCK SUB STRATS IN BITCOIN? IS THAT A VIABLE “OPTION” – SEE WHAT I DID THERE? CAN YOU ALSO UPDATE HXRO?

COMMENT FROM CHINOOK: HEARD ON THE GREAT PODCAST “THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN” BY @OPTIONS THAT THERE WERE MANY $1200 DEPOSITS INTO CRYPTO ACCOUNTS. COINCIDENCE? I THINK NOT! #STIMULUSCHECKS