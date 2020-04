THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN 56: BITCOIN VS. CRUDE OIL

: WHY DON’T MORE BROKERS OFFER BTC AND EVEN ETH ON THEIR SERVICES? WHY AM I STUCK WITH THE COINBASES AND KRAKENS OF THE WORLD?

: DO YOU THINK THE HALVING EFFECT WILL BE LESSENED BY THE TURMOIL IN THE REST OF THE MARKET RIGHT NOW? SEEMS LIKE BITCOIN SHOULD HAVE BEEN MARCHING UPWARD NOW INSTEAD OF HANGING OUT HERE.