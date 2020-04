THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN 54: Moving On Up

QUESTION FROM E: WHILE I AM AT HOME DURING THIS QUARANTINE, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT ME DAY TRADING CRYPTO? FUTURES, OPTIONS OR JUST PLAIN SPOT?

QUESTION FROM VICTOR: ARE THE MULTIPLIERS THE SAME FOR CRYPTO OPTIONS? SO IF I SELL ONE PUT DO I GET 100 COINS? WHAT ABOUT THE CONTRACT SPECS? DO THEY ALLOW EARLY EXERCISE? ALSO – DO THEY WORK THE SAME. FOR EXAMPLE, IF I SELL A PUT SHORT CAN I USE THAT TO GET INTO A LONG $BTC POSITION OR ARE THEY CASH SETTLED? INTRIGUED BUT SO MUCH CONFUSION ON MY END.

QUESTION FROM ELE5: WHAT IS GOING ON WITH BAKKT CRYPTO? THEY LAUNCHED TO A LOT OF FANFARE AND HAVE RAISED HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS. IT SEEMED LIKE EVERYONE WAS INTO THE PHYSICALLY-SETTLED CONTRACTS BUT THAT HASN’T TRANSLATED INTO VOLUME?

QUESTION FROM JJLC : WHICH OF THE MAJOR BROKERS DO YOU FEEL HAS THE BEST CRYPTO PRESENCE?

COMMENT FROM BIGSIZE: THX FOR THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN. I TUNE IN RELIGIOUSLY EVERY WEEK FOR MY FIX. WHY IS NO ONE ELSE OUT THERE TALKING ABOUT CRYPTO DERIVATIVES?