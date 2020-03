THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN 53: Crypto Quick Hit

BITCOIN BREAKDOWN SEGMENT

THE ALTCOIN UNIVERSE SEGMENT

ANALYSIS OF CURRENT ALTCOIN TRADES, TRENDS, VOLUME, VOLATILITY, SKEW AND MORE

CRYPTO QUESTIONS SEGMENT

QUESTION FROM PJ SANDWICH: Do my options still exist if the exchange shuts down or if trading is halting? Can I close them out?

QUESTION FROM SWEET BABY RAY : Why does everyone quote notional in crypto options? Why can’t I get a contract count?

QUESTION FROM NLCC : Have you heard of any new exchanges entering the crypto options market?