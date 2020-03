THE CRYPTO RUNDOWN 51:  The Great Disappointment

SEVERAL MAJOR EXCHANGES — SAVE COINBASE AND BITSTAMP, PROMINENTLY — WERE PLAGUED BY OUTAGES OF SOME KIND THURSDAY. MOST NOTABLY, BITMEX WAS OFFLINE “FOR MAINTENANCE” FOR A TOTAL OF ONE HOUR WITH A COUPLE OF OUTAGES DURING A DAY THAT SAW HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN LIQUIDATIONS. DOES CRYPTO NEED CIRCUIT BREAKERS LIKE EQUITY MARKETS?