OBC 91: Your Questions About Diagonals, Negative Rates, USO and More



OBC 91: YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT DIAGONALS, NEGATIVE RATES, USO AND MORE HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: DAN PASSARELLI, MARKET TAKER MENTORING

NASDAQ HOT SEAT: BRIAN OVERBY, ALLY INVEST MAIL CALL SEGMENT Today we answer your Qs about: Diagonals / Strike Price Placement

Option Prices and Negative Interest Rates

The USO Adjustment

and more.. Listen Now