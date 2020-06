OBC 89: Mail Call – Even More Questions About Time Spreads

IF YOU CHOOSE TO DIAGONALIZE YOUR TIME (CALENDAR SPREAD) DO YOU PREFER TO MOVE ONE OPTION TO CREATE “CREDIT SPREAD DIAGONAL” OR “DEBIT SPREAD DIAGONAL?”

I’VE MOSTLY HEARD IT SAID THAT THE MOST YOU CAN LOSE ON A TIME SPREAD IS THE AMOUNT YOU PAY FOR IT. BUT SINCE YOU’RE SHORT MORE GAMMA THAN YOU ARE LONG CAN’T YOU POTENTIALLY GET HIT IN AN EXTREME MARKET DOWNTURN WHERE YOU ARE LOSING MORE ON FRONT CONTRACT THAN MAKING ON SECOND CONTRACT.