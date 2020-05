OBC 87: Your Qs About Time Spreads, Closing Calls and More



OBC 87: Your Qs About Time Spreads, Closing Calls and More HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: DAN PASSARELLI, MARKET TAKER MENTORING.

NASDAQ HOT SEAT: LUKE RAHBARI, EQUITY ARMOR INVESTMENTS MAIL CALL SEGMENT Today we answer your Qs about: Closing long calls

When to trade time spreads

Weekly gamma vs. vega – round 2

and more.. Listen Now