Options Boot Camp 81: Pandemic Special
Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group
Co-Host: Dan Passarelli, Market Taker Mentoring
You asked for it -you got it! Mark and Dan put the drill instructor hats back on for a special pandemic-themed episode.
Options Drills Segment
They start by breaking down their preferred options trades for this volatile environment.
Mail Call
Mark and Dan wade into the mail bag to answer your questions about theta decay, levered ETPs vs. options, the Schwab/TD merger and much more.