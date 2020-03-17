Options Boot Camp 81: Pandemic Special

Options Boot Camp 81: Pandemic Special

Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group

Co-Host: Dan Passarelli, Market Taker Mentoring

You asked for it -you got it! Mark and Dan put the drill instructor hats back on for a special pandemic-themed episode.

Options Drills Segment

They start by breaking down their preferred options trades for this volatile environment.

Mail Call

Mark and Dan wade into the mail bag to answer your questions about theta decay, levered ETPs vs. options, the Schwab/TD merger and much more.

