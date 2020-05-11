Weekly Corporate Highlights for May 11, 2020 – May 15, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 5/11/2020
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Presenting at Energy Infrastructure Conference (EIC) 2020
- Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983_JP): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of JPY 240.000
- YPF Sociedad Anonima SA (YPFD_AR): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Biogen Inc (BIIB): World Medical Innovation Forum Virtual Gathering: COVID-19
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): MoffettNathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Virtual Summit 2020
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Tue 5/12/2020
- NICE Ltd. (NICE): Nice Ltd Investor Day 2020
- BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): BlackRock Fireside Chat with Goldman Sachs
- Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020
- Vodafone Group plc (VOD): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2020
- Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Shareholder Meeting
- AT&T Corp (T): MoffettNathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Virtual Summit 2020
Wed 5/13/2020
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): Board of Directors Meeting
- Canadian National Railway (CNI): Presenting at RBC Canadian Automotive, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2020
- Visa Inc. (V): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.300
- Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.870
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Wheelock and Company (WHLKY): Shareholder Meeting
Thu 5/14/2020
- NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): GTC 2020 Keynote
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): Tencent 2020 First Quarter Results Hong Kong Roadshow
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Presenting at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2020
- Duke Energy (DUK): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.945
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PETR3_BR): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW_DE): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 5/15/2020
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): Ex Date for Annual dividend of HKD 1.200
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.700
- Unilever NV (UNA_NL): Record date for Quarterly dividend of EUR 0.410
- Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (6178_JP): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Movie Release date for The Vast of Night (LIMITED)
- AT&T Corp (T): Video Release date for Scoob!