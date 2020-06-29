Weekly Corporate Highlights for June 29, 2020 – July 3, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 6/29/2020
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930_KR): Presenting at Macquarie Asia Tech Virtual Conference 2020
- TotalSE (FP_FR): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of EUR 0.680
- General Electric Co. (GE): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.010
- Naspers Limited (NPN_ZA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2020
- BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (BHKLY): Shareholder Meeting
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 6/30/2020
- Apple, Inc. (AAPL): Apple Business Chat and eGain Transforming Messaging for Customer Engagement
- JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM): End of buyback program
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.230
- FedEx Corp. (FDX): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Shareholder Meeting
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for Viena and the Fantomes
Wed 7/1/2020
- Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): End of buyback program
- American Express Company (AXP): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.430
- Nike Inc. (NKE): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.245
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.230
- PJSC Gazprom (GAZP_RU): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
Thu 7/2/2020
- China Construction Bank Corp. (0939_CN): Ex Date for Annual dividend of CNY 0.320
- KDDI Corp. (KDDIY): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.280
- American Express Company (AXP): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.430
Fri 7/3/2020
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of INR 14.000
- General Dynamics Corp (GD): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.100
- The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Video Release date for Hamilton
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Desperados