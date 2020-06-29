Weekly Corporate Highlights for June 29, 2020 – July 3, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.

Mon 6/29/2020

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930_KR):  Presenting at Macquarie Asia Tech Virtual Conference 2020
  • TotalSE (FP_FR): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of EUR 0.680
  • General Electric Co. (GE): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.010
  • Naspers Limited (NPN_ZA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2020
  • BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (BHKLY): Shareholder Meeting
  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY): Shareholder Meeting

Tue 6/30/2020

  • Apple, Inc. (AAPL): Apple Business Chat and eGain Transforming Messaging for Customer Engagement
  • JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM): End of buyback program
  • Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.230
  • FedEx Corp. (FDX): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Shareholder Meeting
  • Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for Viena and the Fantomes

Wed 7/1/2020

  • Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): End of buyback program
  • American Express Company (AXP): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.430
  • Nike Inc. (NKE): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.245
  • Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.230
  • PJSC Gazprom (GAZP_RU): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Thu 7/2/2020

  • China Construction Bank Corp. (0939_CN): Ex Date for  Annual dividend of CNY 0.320
  • KDDI Corp. (KDDIY): Pay date for  Semi-Annual dividend of $0.280
  • American Express Company (AXP): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.430

Fri 7/3/2020

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Pay date for  Semi-Annual dividend of INR 14.000
  • General Dynamics Corp (GD): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $1.100
  • The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Video Release date for Hamilton
  • Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Desperados