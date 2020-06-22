Weekly Corporate Highlights for June 22, 2020 – June 26, 2020

Weekly Corporate Event Highlights
Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 6/22/2020
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Virtual Three-Part Investor Series: Early Pipeline and Immuno-Oncology
- Apple, Inc. (AAPL): Presenting at Apple Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) 2020
- Royal Dutch Shell Class A (RDSA_GB): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.160
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.250
Tue 6/23/2020
- Daimler AG (DAI_DE): Presenting at JP Morgan European Automotive Conference 2020
- Biogen Inc (BIIB): SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: 2nd Annual CNS Forum 2020
- Sanofi WW (SAN_FR): Sanofi R&D Day 2020
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (9432_JP): Shareholder Meeting
- CIGNA Corporation (CI): Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee Virtual Summit Series II: Digitizing Enterprises
- Visa Inc. (V): Virtual Tradeshow: Connected Claims USA Virtual
Wed 6/24/2020
- Novartis (NOVN_CH): Presenting at HFMA 2020
- Sanofi WW (SAN_FR): Presenting at KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference
- Delta Galil Industries, Ltd (DELT_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): NG Supply Chain Summit 2020
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Athlete A
Thu 6/25/2020
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Virtual Three-Part Investor Series: Hematology
- Bayer (BAYN_DE): Bayer Capital Markets Day 2020
- Pfizer Inc (PFE): Presenting at 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress
- Medtronic PLC (MDT): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.580
- Nike Inc. (NKE): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- SoftBank Group Corp (9984_JP): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 6/26/2020
- ITC Ltd (500875_IN): Board of Directors Meeting
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Virtual Three-Part Investor Series: Immunology and Cardiovascular
- SoftBank Group Corp (9984_JP): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of JPY 22.000
- Naspers Limited (NPN_ZA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2020
- Sony (6758_JP): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga