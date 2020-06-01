Weekly Corporate Highlights for June 1, 2020 – June 5, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 6/1/2020
- NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): Presenting at Morgan Stanley Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference 2020
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.400
- ConocoPhillips (COP): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.420
- Nike Inc. (NKE): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.245
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 6/2/2020
- Medtronic PLC (MDT): Medtronic ADA Investor & Analyst Briefing 2020
- General Motors Co. (GM): General Motors Virtual Fireside Chat with Credit Suisse
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Presenting at Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020
- Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN_RU): Shareholder Meeting
- Alphabet Inc. CL C (GOOG): Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee Virtual Summit Series I: How Resilient is Internet Infrastructure?
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Cisco Live 2020
Wed 6/3/2020
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Costco Wholesale Corporation May 2020 Sales Results
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): End of buyback program
- LUKOIL (LKOH_RU): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Same store sales report date for May UNCONFIRMED
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI_BE): Shareholder Meeting
- Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Morgan Stanley Virtual 5th Annual Sustainable Futures Summit 2020
Thu 6/4/2020
- Visa Inc. (V): Presenting at Piper Sandler Companies Virtual Global Exchange and FinTech Conference 2020
- PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.023
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
- Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Same store sales report date for May UNCONFIRMED
- Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 6/5/2020
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.350
- Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.900
- Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.180
- ITC Ltd (500875_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for The Last Days of American Crime