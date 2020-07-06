Weekly Corporate Highlights for July 6, 2020 – July 10, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 7/6/2020
- Dominion Energy Inc (D): Dominion Energy Inc investor update conference call
- Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Presenting at AIDS 2020: 23rd International Aids Conference
- ITC Ltd (500875_IN): Ex Date for Annual dividend of INR 10.150
- PJSC Gazprom (GAZP_RU): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Same store sales report date for June UNCONFIRMED
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Sala samobojcow. Hejter
Tue 7/7/2020
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSY): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of $7.476
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Record date for Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.900
- Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Jim Jefferies: Intolerant
Wed 7/8/2020
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Mucho Mucho Amor
- Daimler AG (DAI_DE): Shareholder Meeting
- MasterCard Inc. (MA): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.400
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Same store sales report date for June UNCONFIRMED
Thu 7/9/2020
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540_IN): Board of Directors Meeting
- Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.615
- MasterCard Inc. (MA): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.400
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540_IN): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2021
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): Same store sales report date for Q3 2020 CONFIRMED
- Siemens (SIE_DE): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 7/10/2020
- NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): Presenting at Piper Sandler’s It’s Friday: State of Cloud Virtual Event 2020
- CNOOC Limited (0883_HK): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of HKD 0.450
- Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.615
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for The Old Guard