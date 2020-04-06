Weekly Corporate Highlights for April 6, 2020 – April 10, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 4/6/2020

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.900Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.540

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.440

American Tower Corp. (AMT): American Tower Corp. added to the NASDAQ-100 Index

Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Same store sales report date for March  UNCONFIRMED

Tue 4/7/2020


Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Bank of America Securities and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco’s Teleworking PortfolioMerck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.610

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.900

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Shareholder Meeting

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Power, Utilities & Midstream Summit

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Turning

Wed 4/8/2020


AT&T Corp (T): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.520The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.790

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Same store sales report date for March  UNCONFIRMED

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Shareholder Meeting

Thu 4/9/2020


Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983_JP): Board of Directors MeetingIntuit Inc. (INTU): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.530

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.500

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983_JP): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318_CN): Shareholder Meeting

Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE): Shareholder Meeting

Fri 4/10/2020


FedEx Corp. (FDX): FedEx Corp. April Economic Update 2020Chubb Limited (CB): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.750

General Dynamics Corp (GD): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $1.100

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Video Release date for Les miserables

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Love. Wedding. Repeat