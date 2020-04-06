Weekly Corporate Highlights for April 6, 2020 – April 10, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.

Mon 4/6/2020



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.900
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.540
Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.440
American Tower Corp. (AMT): American Tower Corp. added to the NASDAQ-100 Index
Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Same store sales report date for March UNCONFIRMED



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Bank of America Securities and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Teleworking Portfolio
Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.610
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Record date for Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.900
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Shareholder Meeting
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Power, Utilities & Midstream Summit
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Turning



AT&T Corp (T): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.520
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.790
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Same store sales report date for March UNCONFIRMED
Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Shareholder Meeting



Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983_JP): Board of Directors Meeting
Intuit Inc. (INTU): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.530
Schlumberger Ltd (SLB): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.500
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983_JP): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318_CN): Shareholder Meeting
Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE): Shareholder Meeting