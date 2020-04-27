Weekly Corporate Highlights for April 27, 2020 to May 1, 2020

Weekly Corporate Event Highlights

Mon 4/27/2020 Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRG_IL): Ex Date for Annual dividend of ILS 2.474

Sino Land Company Ltd. (SNLAY): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.079

Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRG_IL): Record date for Annual dividend of ILS 2.474

Bayer (BAYN_DE): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Shareholder Meeting

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PETR3_BR): Shareholder Meeting Tue 4/28/2020 China Construction Bank Corp. (0939_CN): Board of Directors Meeting

Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): Presenting at PRGXchange Europe 2020

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Same store sales report date for Q2 2020 CONFIRMED

Bayer (BAYN_DE): Shareholder Meeting

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Assistant Wed 4/29/2020 BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (BHKLY): Board of Directors Meeting

Safran SA (SAF_FR): Safran SA 2020 Q1 Revenue

Bayer (BAYN_DE): Ex Date for Annual dividend of EUR 2.800

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI_BE): Shareholder Meeting

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for A Secret Love Thu 4/30/2020 Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Board of Directors Meeting

Intertek Group (IKTSY): Presenting at intertek LIVEXPO: Port Arthur 2020

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.700

Visa Inc. (V): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Same store sales report date for Q1 2020 CONFIRMED

AXA SA (AXAHY): Shareholder Meeting Fri 5/1/2020 Citigroup Inc (C): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.510

Reliance Industries Ltd (500325_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Shareholder Meeting

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for All Day and a Night