Weekly Corporate Highlights for April 27, 2020 to May 1, 2020

Weekly Corporate Event Highlights
Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 4/27/2020
- Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRG_IL): Ex Date for Annual dividend of ILS 2.474
- Sino Land Company Ltd. (SNLAY): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.079
- Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRG_IL): Record date for Annual dividend of ILS 2.474
- Bayer (BAYN_DE): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Shareholder Meeting
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PETR3_BR): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 4/28/2020
- China Construction Bank Corp. (0939_CN): Board of Directors Meeting
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): Presenting at PRGXchange Europe 2020
- Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Same store sales report date for Q2 2020 CONFIRMED
- Bayer (BAYN_DE): Shareholder Meeting
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Assistant
Wed 4/29/2020
- BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (BHKLY): Board of Directors Meeting
- Safran SA (SAF_FR): Safran SA 2020 Q1 Revenue
- Bayer (BAYN_DE): Ex Date for Annual dividend of EUR 2.800
- Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI_BE): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for A Secret Love
Thu 4/30/2020
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (500696_IN): Board of Directors Meeting
- Intertek Group (IKTSY): Presenting at intertek LIVEXPO: Port Arthur 2020
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.700
- Visa Inc. (V): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
- McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Same store sales report date for Q1 2020 CONFIRMED
- AXA SA (AXAHY): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 5/1/2020
- Citigroup Inc (C): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.510
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.700
- Reliance Industries Ltd (500325_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for All Day and a Night