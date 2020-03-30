Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for the week of March 30, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week. Mon 3/30/2020



Novartis (NOVN_CH): Novartis AG Zolgensma MDA Data Investor Call Novartis (NOVN_CH): Novartis AG Zolgensma MDA Data Investor Call Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Presenting at 36th Space Symposium 2020 Total SA (FP_FR): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of EUR 0.680 Citigroup Inc (C): 14th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum 2020 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Shareholder Meeting Pfizer Inc (PFE): 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Summit 2020 Tue 3/31/2020



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Enterprise Products Partners Analyst Day 2020 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Enterprise Products Partners Analyst Day 2020 Sony (6758_JP): End of buyback program Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN_RU): Presenting at Bank of America Global Research Energy & Utilities Conference London 2020 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.230 Safran SA (SAF_FR): Aircraft Interior Expo (AIX) 2020 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Current War: Director s Cut Wed 4/1/2020



Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Presenting at JP Morgan Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference 2020 Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Presenting at JP Morgan Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference 2020 Nike Inc. (NKE): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.245 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.230 Daimler AG (DAI_DE): Shareholder Meeting Schlumberger Ltd (SLB): Shareholder Meeting Thu 4/2/2020



Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Co Investor Day Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Co Investor Day American Express Company (AXP): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.430 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): Same store sales report date for Q2 2020 CONFIRMED The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Shareholder Meeting Fri 4/3/2020