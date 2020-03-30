Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for the week of March 30, 2020

Mar 30, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.

Mon 3/30/2020


Novartis (NOVN_CH): Novartis AG Zolgensma MDA Data Investor Call

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT):  Presenting at 36th Space Symposium 2020

Total SA (FP_FR): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of EUR 0.680

Citigroup Inc (C): 14th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum 2020

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Shareholder Meeting

Pfizer Inc (PFE): 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Summit 2020

Tue 3/31/2020


Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Enterprise Products Partners Analyst Day 2020

Sony (6758_JP): End of buyback program

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN_RU):  Presenting at Bank of America Global Research Energy & Utilities Conference London 2020

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.230

Safran SA (SAF_FR): Aircraft Interior Expo (AIX) 2020

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The Current War: Director s Cut

Wed 4/1/2020


Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW):  Presenting at JP Morgan Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference 2020

Nike Inc. (NKE): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.245

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.230

Daimler AG (DAI_DE): Shareholder Meeting

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB): Shareholder Meeting

Thu 4/2/2020


Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY): Bristol Myers Squibb Co Investor Day

American Express Company (AXP): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.430

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): Same store sales report date for Q2 2020 CONFIRMED

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Shareholder Meeting

Fri 4/3/2020


Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.440

American Express Company (AXP): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.430

United Technologies Corp. (UTX): When issued trading ends for United Technologies Corp. spinoff of CARR/Carrier Global Corporation

United Technologies Corp. (UTX): When issued trading ends for United Technologies Corp. spinoff of OTIS/Otis Worldwide Corporation

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Money Heist: The Phenomenon