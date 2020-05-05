Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for May 4, 2020 – May 8, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 5/4/2020
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Roche’s Live Conference Call on Data Presented at AAN 2020
- Sanofi WW (SAN_FR): Ex Date for Annual dividend of EUR 3.150
- Bayer (BAYN_DE): Pay date for Annual dividend of EUR 2.800
- Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 5/5/2020
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): End of buyback program
- FedEx Corp. (FDX): Presenting at Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference 2020
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI_BE): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of EUR 1.000
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- American Express Company (AXP): Shareholder Meeting
- AT&T Corp (T): Video Release date for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Wed 5/6/2020
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Costco Wholesale Corporation April 2020 Sales Results
- Union Pacific Corp. (UNP): Presenting at Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference 2020
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Same store sales report date for April UNCONFIRMED
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Becoming
Thu 5/7/2020
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Roche Holding AG Virtual Digital Technology and Advanced Analytics Event 2020
- Electricite de France SA (EDF_FR): End of buyback program
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.630
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Same store sales report date for April UNCONFIRMED
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 5/8/2020
- American Express Company (AXP): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.430
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.540
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (9432_JP): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019
- The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Legionnaire s Trail (LIMITED)
- AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for The Wrong Missy