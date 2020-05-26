Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for May 26, 2020 – May 29, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 5/25/2020
- China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of HKD 1.723
- Strauss Group Ltd. (STRS_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
Tue 5/26/2020
- AXA SA (AXAHY): Presenting at Deutsche Bank dbaccess Global Financial Services Investor Conference 2020
- United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.010
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
- Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Shareholder Meeting
Wed 5/27/2020
- ASML Holding NV (ASML): Presenting at Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2020
- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Presenting at Bernstein 36th Annual Virtual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) 2020
- Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (MZTF_IL): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
- Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Shareholder Meeting
Thu 5/28/2020
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2021
- AT&T Corp (T): Presenting at Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2020
- CSX Corp. (CSX): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.260
- PJSC Gazprom (GAZP_RU): INFERRED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Toyota Motor (7203_JP): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of JPY 120.000
- AIA Group Ltd (1299_HK): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 5/29/2020
- Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Amgen Investor Meeting at the ASCO Virtual Scientific Program 2020
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Presenting at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Program 2020
- Hitachi Limited (HTHIY): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019
- The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Artemis Fowl (CANCELED)
- Total SA (FP_FR): Shareholder Meeting
- Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Video Release date for The Vast of Night