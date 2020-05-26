Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for May 26, 2020 – May 29, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week. Mon 5/25/2020 China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of HKD 1.723

Strauss Group Ltd. (STRS_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 Tue 5/26/2020 AXA SA (AXAHY): Presenting at Deutsche Bank dbaccess Global Financial Services Investor Conference 2020

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.010

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Shareholder Meeting Wed 5/27/2020 ASML Holding NV (ASML): Presenting at Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2020

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Presenting at Bernstein 36th Annual Virtual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) 2020

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (MZTF_IL): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Shareholder Meeting Thu 5/28/2020 Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2021

AT&T Corp (T): Presenting at Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2020

CSX Corp. (CSX): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.260

PJSC Gazprom (GAZP_RU): INFERRED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Toyota Motor (7203_JP): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of JPY 120.000

AIA Group Ltd (1299_HK): Shareholder Meeting Fri 5/29/2020 Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Amgen Investor Meeting at the ASCO Virtual Scientific Program 2020

Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Presenting at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Scientific Program 2020

Hitachi Limited (HTHIY): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Artemis Fowl (CANCELED)

Total SA (FP_FR): Shareholder Meeting

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Video Release date for The Vast of Night