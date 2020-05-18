Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for May 18, 2020 – May 22, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week. Mon 5/18/2020 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Microsoft Security Webcast hosted by Morgan Stanley

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Presenting at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020

Eni (ENI_IT): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of EUR 0.430

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.900

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

American Tower Corp. (AMT): Shareholder Meeting

Tue 5/19/2020 Sony (6758_JP): Sony Corporation Corporate Strategy Meeting 2020

General Motors Co. (GM): Presenting at Evercore ISI EV Mobility Virtual Conference 2020

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Same store sales report date for Q1 2021 CONFIRMED

China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Shareholder Meeting

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Wed 5/20/2020 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): BlackRock to Participate in a Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat

CSX Corp. (CSX): Presenting at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Virtual Global Transportation Conference 2020

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Same store sales report date for Q1 2020 CONFIRMED

Chubb Limited (CB): Shareholder Meeting

Accenture plc (ACN): Everbridge Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery Executive Summit

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall

Thu 5/21/2020 3M Corp. (MMM): Presenting at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Virtual Global Transportation Conference 2020

Intertek Group (IKTSY): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.884

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.510

Bezeq Israel Telecom Ltd. (BEZQ_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Shareholder Meeting

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Everbridge Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery Executive Summit Fri 5/22/2020 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.010

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Villain (CANCELED)

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for The Lovebirds