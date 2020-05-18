Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for May 18, 2020 – May 22, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 5/18/2020
- Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Microsoft Security Webcast hosted by Morgan Stanley
- AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Presenting at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020
- Eni (ENI_IT): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of EUR 0.430
- Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.900
- Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- American Tower Corp. (AMT): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 5/19/2020
- Sony (6758_JP): Sony Corporation Corporate Strategy Meeting 2020
- General Motors Co. (GM): Presenting at Evercore ISI EV Mobility Virtual Conference 2020
- The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Same store sales report date for Q1 2021 CONFIRMED
- China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Wed 5/20/2020
- BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): BlackRock to Participate in a Goldman Sachs Fireside Chat
- CSX Corp. (CSX): Presenting at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Virtual Global Transportation Conference 2020
- Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Same store sales report date for Q1 2020 CONFIRMED
- Chubb Limited (CB): Shareholder Meeting
- Accenture plc (ACN): Everbridge Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery Executive Summit
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall
Thu 5/21/2020
- 3M Corp. (MMM): Presenting at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Virtual Global Transportation Conference 2020
- Intertek Group (IKTSY): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.884
- Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.510
- Bezeq Israel Telecom Ltd. (BEZQ_IL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Shareholder Meeting
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Everbridge Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery Executive Summit
Fri 5/22/2020
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.010
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Villain (CANCELED)
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for The Lovebirds