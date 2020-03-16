Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for March 16 – March 20, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week. Mon 3/16/2020



General Electric Co. (GE): Presenting at GOMACTech 2020 General Electric Co. (GE): Presenting at GOMACTech 2020 UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.080 Bank Hapoalim (POLI_IL): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019 International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): NG Supply Chain Summit 2020 Tue 3/17/2020



AT&T Corp (T): Video Release date for Superman: Red Son AT&T Corp (T): Video Release date for Superman: Red Son Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Shareholder Meeting Delta Galil Industries, Ltd (DELT_IL): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.255 American Express Company (AXP): American Express Investor Update Call Siemens (SIE_DE): Presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials and EU Autos Conference 2020 FedEx Corp. (FDX): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q3 2020 Wed 3/18/2020



Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Walmex Day 2020 Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Walmex Day 2020 Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): Board of Directors Meeting ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) (ICL): ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) Capital Markets Day London Bezeq Israel Telecom Ltd. (BEZQ_IL): Presenting at Citi Communications Services Conference 2020 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930_KR): Shareholder Meeting United Technologies Corp. (UTX): When issued trading begins for United Technologies Corp. spinoff of OTIS/Otis Worldwide Corporation Thu 3/19/2020



China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Board of Directors Meeting China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Board of Directors Meeting ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) (ICL): ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) Capital Markets Day New York Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.540 China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2019 Japan Tobacco (JAPAY): Shareholder Meeting United Technologies Corp. (UTX): Record date for spinoff of OTIS/Otis Worldwide Corporation from United Technologies Corp. Fri 3/20/2020