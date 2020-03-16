Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for March 16 – March 20, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.

Mon 3/16/2020


General Electric Co. (GE):  Presenting at GOMACTech 2020

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $1.080

Bank Hapoalim (POLI_IL): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): NG Supply Chain Summit 2020

Tue 3/17/2020


AT&T Corp (T): Video Release date for Superman: Red Son

Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Shareholder Meeting

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd (DELT_IL): Pay date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.255

American Express Company (AXP): American Express Investor Update Call

Siemens (SIE_DE):  Presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials and EU Autos Conference 2020

FedEx Corp. (FDX): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q3 2020

Wed 3/18/2020


Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY): Walmex Day 2020

Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700_KY): Board of Directors Meeting

ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) (ICL): ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) Capital Markets Day London

Bezeq Israel Telecom Ltd. (BEZQ_IL):  Presenting at Citi Communications Services Conference 2020

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930_KR): Shareholder Meeting

United Technologies Corp. (UTX): When issued trading begins for United Technologies Corp. spinoff of OTIS/Otis Worldwide Corporation

Thu 3/19/2020


China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): Board of Directors Meeting

ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) (ICL): ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) Capital Markets Day New York

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.540

China Mobile Limited (0941_HK): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for H2 2019

Japan Tobacco (JAPAY): Shareholder Meeting

United Technologies Corp. (UTX): Record date for spinoff of OTIS/Otis Worldwide Corporation from United Technologies Corp.

Fri 3/20/2020


Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Ex Date for  Quarterly dividend of $3.250

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT): Record date for  Quarterly dividend of $0.540

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Movie Release date for Hooking Up (LIMITED)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Video Release date for Blow the Man Down