Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for June 8 – June 12

Weekly Corporate Event Highlights
Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 6/8/2020
- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318_CN): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of CNY 1.300
- Canadian National Railway (CNI): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of CAD 0.575
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.350
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): Salesforce.com, Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour
- ITC Ltd (500875_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019
Tue 6/9/2020
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Presenting at Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020
- CME Group Inc. (CME): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.850
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $1.010
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA_IL): Shareholder Meeting
- Pfizer Inc (PFE): Veeva Summit Commercial and Medical 2020
Wed 6/10/2020
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): Salesforce.com, Inc. Citi Virtual Software Bus Tour
- BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Presenting at Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Virtual U.S. Financials Conference 2020
- Chevron Corporation (CVX): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $1.290
- CME Group Inc. (CME): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.850
- Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX_ES): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT): Shareholder Meeting
Thu 6/11/2020
- Roche Holding (ROG_CH): Presenting at Exane BNP Paribas 22nd European CEO Virtual Conference 2020
- Vodafone Group plc (VOD): Ex Date for Semi-Annual dividend of $0.487
- Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.510
- Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q2 2020
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM): Shareholder Meeting
Fri 6/12/2020
- Siemens (SIE_DE): Presenting at JP Morgan European Capital Goods CEO Conference 2020
- The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.410
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.458
- CNOOC Limited (0883_HK): Record date for Semi-Annual dividend of HKD 0.450
- Keyence Corporation (6861_JP): Shareholder Meeting
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for The King of Staten Island