Weekly Corporate Event Highlights for April 13 – April 17, 2020

Weekly Corporate Event Highlights

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week. Mon 4/13/2020

American Tower Corp. (AMT): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.080 Intuit Inc. (INTU): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.530 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.615 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020 Tue 4/14/2020

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.180 Strauss Group Ltd. (STRS_IL): Pay date for Annual dividend of ILS 1.554 American Tower Corp. (AMT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $1.080 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Video Release date for Underwater Wed 4/15/2020

Accenture plc (ACN): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $0.800 Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.360 ASML Holding NV (ASML): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 ASML Holding (ASML_NL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 UnitedHealth Group (UNH): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 U.S. Bancorp (USB): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 Thu 4/16/2020

Royal Dutch Shell Class A (RDSA_GB): Royal Dutch Shell plc Responsible Investor Day 2020 Abbott Laboratories (ABT): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q1 2020 Energias de Portugal SA (EDPFY): Shareholder Meeting LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (MC_FR): Shareholder Meeting Fri 4/17/2020