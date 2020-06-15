Weekly Corporate Highlights for June 15, 2020 – June 19, 2020

Staying on top of corporate events is critical for any investment firm. Here are the selected events from Wall Street Horizon impacting the most widely held securities scheduled for this week.
Mon 6/15/2020
- SAP SE (SAP_DE): SAPPHIRE NOW VISION – Financial Analyst Conference 2020
- Keyence Corporation (6861_JP): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of JPY 100.000
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.220
- NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437_JP): Shareholder Meeting
Tue 6/16/2020
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Presenting at JP Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference 2020
- NOVATEK (NVTK_RU): Pay date for Semi-Annual dividend of RUB 32.330
- Oracle Corp. (ORCL): CONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2020
- BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): BlackRock Webinar – ETF Resiliency During Market Volatility
- Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. (7182_JP): Shareholder Meeting
- Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit 2020
Wed 6/17/2020
- Novartis (NOVN_CH): Presenting at Citi 9th Annual European Healthcare Conference 2020
- ICL Group Ltd. (ICL): Pay date for Quarterly dividend of $0.023
- Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (6178_JP): Shareholder Meeting
- KDDI Corp. (KDDIY): Shareholder Meeting
- Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit 2020
Thu 6/18/2020
- General Motors Co. (GM): GM Financial to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with Barclays
- Novartis (NOVN_CH): Presenting at JP Morgan European Healthcare Conference 2020
- American Tower Corp. (AMT): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $1.100
- Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Wells Fargo Securities Virtual 5G Forum – Part IV The Wheels are (Finally) Turning 2020
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSY): Shareholder Meeting
- Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Video Release date for Nakitai watashi wa neko wo kaburu
Fri 6/19/2020
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Ex Date for Quarterly dividend of $3.250
- Chubb Limited (CB): Record date for Quarterly dividend of $0.750
- ITC Ltd (500875_IN): UNCONFIRMED Next Earnings Date for Q4 2019
- China Construction Bank Corp. (0939_CN): Shareholder Meeting
- Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Video Release date for You Should Have Left