March Highest Volume Month Ever for U.S. Equity Options Industry

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that March 2020 total cleared contract volume was 670,646,998 contracts, the U.S. equity options industry’s highest month ever – up 62.8 percent from March 2019. This exceeds the previous record of 568,899,108 cleared contracts set in February 2020. OCC’s year-to-date average daily total cleared contract volume is 28,407,644 contracts.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 662,813,919 in March 2020, up 63.5 percent from 405,356,124 in March 2019. Equity options volume was 590,743,481 contracts, up 61.6 percent from March 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 303,013,572, a 104.1 percent increase compared to 148,462,660 ETF options contracts cleared in March 2019. Index options volume for March 2020 was 72,070,438, up 81.2 percent over March 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 7,833,079 in March 2020, a 20.8 percent increase over March 2019 volume of 6,482,229 contracts. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 393,377 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in March 2020 was $76,174,841,455 a 2.03 percent increase compared to March 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.04 percent in new loans from March 2019 with 122,267 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

