Earnings Move Report for April 20, 2020

For more information please see: https://info.orats.com/ earnings

Information available on ORATS.com is available to all subscribers. ORATS does not make recommendations as to particular securities or derivative instruments, and does not advocate the purchase or sale of any security or investment by you or any other individual. ORATS does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the Information. By using the Services of ORATS.com, including any applications or content available through us, you agree that use of the Services is entirely at your own risk. You understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading options and securities. Past results are not indicative of future returns that may be realized by you. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results.